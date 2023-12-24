Chris Godwin will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Godwin's 68 catches (on 108 total targets) have led to 814 yards receiving (and an average of 58.1 per game) and one score.

Godwin vs. the Jaguars

Godwin vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Seven players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 22 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Godwin will play against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars allow 256.6 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Jaguars have surrendered 23 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 26th in the league.

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Godwin Receiving Insights

Godwin, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 14 games this season.

Godwin has been targeted on 108 of his team's 468 passing attempts this season (23.1% target share).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (61st in NFL play), racking up 814 yards on 108 passes thrown his way.

Godwin has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Godwin has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 10 REC / 155 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

