Will Chris Godwin Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Godwin was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Seeking Godwin's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Godwin has been targeted 108 times and has 68 catches for 814 yards (12.0 per reception) and one TD, plus two carries for 33 yards one touchdown.
Chris Godwin Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Buccaneers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Rakim Jarrett (FP/quadricep): 4 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Godwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|108
|68
|814
|330
|1
|12.0
Godwin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|51
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|5
|58
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|5
|3
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|11
|8
|114
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|6
|77
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|12
|6
|66
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|7
|5
|54
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|7
|6
|39
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|7
|3
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Panthers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|11
|5
|53
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|12
|10
|155
|0
