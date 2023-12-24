Chris Godwin was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Seeking Godwin's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Godwin has been targeted 108 times and has 68 catches for 814 yards (12.0 per reception) and one TD, plus two carries for 33 yards one touchdown.

Chris Godwin Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Buccaneers have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Rakim Jarrett (FP/quadricep): 4 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Godwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 108 68 814 330 1 12.0

Godwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0 Week 13 Panthers 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 11 5 53 0 Week 15 @Packers 12 10 155 0

