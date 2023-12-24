Will Cade Otton pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Otton has put together a 408-yard year thus far (29.1 yards per game), with four touchdowns, hauling in 42 balls on 57 targets.

Otton has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of 13 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Cade Otton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1 Week 6 Lions 2 1 15 0 Week 7 Falcons 6 5 43 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 4 27 0 Week 9 @Texans 9 6 70 2 Week 10 Titans 3 2 10 0 Week 11 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 12 @Colts 4 4 45 0 Week 14 @Falcons 5 2 16 1 Week 15 @Packers 2 2 44 0

