Cade Otton has a favorable matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 256.6 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Otton has put together 408 receiving yards (after 42 catches) and four TDs. He has been targeted 57 times, and is averaging 29.1 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Otton and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Otton vs. the Jaguars

Otton vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 22 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is giving up 256.6 yards per outing this year, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

The Jaguars' defense is 26th in the NFL by giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (23 total passing TDs).

Watch Buccaneers vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Otton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Otton Receiving Insights

In seven of 14 games this year, Otton has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Otton has been targeted on 57 of his team's 468 passing attempts this season (12.2% target share).

He has been targeted 57 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (78th in NFL).

In three of 13 games this year, Otton has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 12.9% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Otton has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.