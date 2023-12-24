The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium and will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers and Jaguars can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 2.5 41.5 -145 +120

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The average total in Tampa Bay's contests this year is 41.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-5-0).

The Buccaneers are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have played nine games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 41.5 points.

Jacksonville's average game total this season has been 43.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times this season (8-6-0).

This season, the Jaguars have been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

This season, Jacksonville has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 21.1 20 20.7 12 41.4 6 14 Jaguars 22.8 11 22.4 20 43.5 9 14

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.

The Buccaneers have just six more points than their opponents this season (0.4 per game), and the Jaguars have scored only six more points than their opponents (0.4 per game).

Jaguars

Jacksonville has not covered the spread and is 3-0 overall over its last three contests.

In the Jaguars' past three contests, they have hit the over twice.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponents by only six points this season (0.4 points per game), and the Jaguars have put up only six more points than their opponents (0.4 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 40.3 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 21.8 24 ATS Record 9-5-0 2-4-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 2-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-6 0-2 4-4

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.5 23.5 ATS Record 8-6-0 3-5-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-7-0 4-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-3 2-1

