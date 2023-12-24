Buccaneers vs. Jaguars: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is just 1-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is set at 42.5 points for the outing.
As the Buccaneers ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Jaguars square off against the Buccaneers, check out their betting trends and insights.
Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-1)
|42.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-1.5)
|43.5
|-108
|-108
Other Week 16 Odds
Tampa Bay vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay has posted a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1-point favorite or more this season.
- Tampa Bay has gone over in six of its 14 games with a set total (42.9%).
- Jacksonville has beaten the spread eight times in 14 games.
- The Jaguars have two wins ATS (2-4) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of 14 Jacksonville games so far this season, seven have hit the over.
Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|65.5 (-118)
|-
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.5 (-118)
|-
|Baker Mayfield
|236.5 (-115)
|-
|7.5 (-120)
|-
|-
|-
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22.5 (-118)
|-
|Rachaad White
|-
|-
|73.5 (-115)
|-
|23.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
