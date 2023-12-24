The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is just 1-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is set at 42.5 points for the outing.

As the Buccaneers ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-1) 42.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-1.5) 43.5 -108 -108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tampa Bay vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has posted a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1-point favorite or more this season.

Tampa Bay has gone over in six of its 14 games with a set total (42.9%).

Jacksonville has beaten the spread eight times in 14 games.

The Jaguars have two wins ATS (2-4) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.

Of 14 Jacksonville games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Mike Evans - - - - 65.5 (-118) - Chris Godwin - - - - 59.5 (-118) - Baker Mayfield 236.5 (-115) - 7.5 (-120) - - - Cade Otton - - - - 22.5 (-118) - Rachaad White - - 73.5 (-115) - 23.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.