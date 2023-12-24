The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Buccaneers Insights

The Buccaneers score 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Jaguars allow.

The Buccaneers collect 45.2 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.1).

Tampa Bay rushes for 90.6 yards per game, 13 fewer than the 103.6 Jacksonville allows per outing.

The Buccaneers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 25 takeaways.

Buccaneers Home Performance

The Buccaneers score fewer points at home (16.3 per game) than they do overall (21.1), but also allow fewer at home (17 per game) than overall (20.7).

At home, the Buccaneers accumulate fewer yards (308.8 per game) than they do overall (314.9). But they also allow fewer at home (330) than overall (359.9).

At home, Tampa Bay accumulates more passing yards (228 per game) than it does overall (224.3). It also concedes fewer passing yards at home (223.5) than it does overall (263.9).

At home, the Buccaneers pick up fewer rushing yards (80.8 per game) than overall (90.6). They also allow more rushing yards (106.5 per game) than overall (96).

The Buccaneers convert 43% of third downs at home (1.5% more than overall), and concede on 46.6% at home (4.1% more than overall).

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Carolina W 21-18 CBS 12/10/2023 at Atlanta W 29-25 CBS 12/17/2023 at Green Bay W 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 Jacksonville - CBS 12/31/2023 New Orleans - FOX 1/7/2024 at Carolina - -

