How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Jaguars on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Buccaneers Insights
- The Buccaneers score 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Jaguars allow.
- The Buccaneers collect 45.2 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Jaguars give up per outing (360.1).
- Tampa Bay rushes for 90.6 yards per game, 13 fewer than the 103.6 Jacksonville allows per outing.
- The Buccaneers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 25 takeaways.
Buccaneers Home Performance
- The Buccaneers score fewer points at home (16.3 per game) than they do overall (21.1), but also allow fewer at home (17 per game) than overall (20.7).
- At home, the Buccaneers accumulate fewer yards (308.8 per game) than they do overall (314.9). But they also allow fewer at home (330) than overall (359.9).
- At home, Tampa Bay accumulates more passing yards (228 per game) than it does overall (224.3). It also concedes fewer passing yards at home (223.5) than it does overall (263.9).
- At home, the Buccaneers pick up fewer rushing yards (80.8 per game) than overall (90.6). They also allow more rushing yards (106.5 per game) than overall (96).
- The Buccaneers convert 43% of third downs at home (1.5% more than overall), and concede on 46.6% at home (4.1% more than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|Carolina
|W 21-18
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Atlanta
|W 29-25
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Green Bay
|W 34-20
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at Carolina
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.