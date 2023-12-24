The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' (7-7) injury report heading into their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) currently includes nine players on it. The matchup starts at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 24 from Raymond James Stadium.

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.

In their most recent game, the Jaguars were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 23-7.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Godwin WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Carlton Davis CB Groin Full Participation In Practice William Gholston DL Knee Questionable Vita Vea NT Toe Limited Participation In Practice Devin White LB Foot Full Participation In Practice Antoine Winfield Jr. S Calf Questionable Ryan Neal S Back Full Participation In Practice Josh Hayes DB Illness Full Participation In Practice Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Ankle Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Questionable Walker Little OL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Tyson Campbell CB Quad Questionable Andre Cisco S Groin Questionable Ezra Cleveland OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable Christian Braswell CB Hamstring Questionable

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Jaguars or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers Season Insights

From an offensive perspective, the Buccaneers are posting 314.9 total yards per contest (23rd-ranked). They rank 26th in the NFL defensively (359.9 total yards surrendered per game).

In terms of points scored the Buccaneers rank 20th in the NFL (21.1 points per game), and they are 13th on defense (20.7 points allowed per game).

The Buccaneers' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 263.9 passing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 19th with 224.3 passing yards per contest.

Tampa Bay's rushing offense has been bottom-five this season, registering 90.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks ninth with 96 rushing yards allowed per contest.

After forcing 20 turnovers (15th in NFL) and turning the ball over 14 times (fourth in NFL) this season, the Buccaneers sport the sixth-ranked turnover margin of +6.

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1)

Jaguars (-1) Moneyline: Jaguars (-120), Buccaneers (+100)

Jaguars (-120), Buccaneers (+100) Total: 43 points

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.