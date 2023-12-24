Based on our computer model, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars when they square off at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 24 (at 4:05 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Buccaneers rank 23rd in total offense (314.9 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (359.9 yards allowed per game) this year. The Jaguars rank 10th in the NFL with 22.8 points per game on offense, and they rank 21st with 22.4 points given up per contest on defense.

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Buccaneers by 2) Over (41.5) Buccaneers 23, Jaguars 21

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Tampa Bay has compiled a 9-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice when favored by 2 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

A total of six out of 14 Tampa Bay games this season have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 41.5 points, 0.1 more than the average point total for Buccaneers games this season.

Jaguars Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jaguars have a 48.8% chance to win.

Jacksonville has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Jacksonville and its opponent have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this year.

The average total for Jaguars games is 43.5 points, 2.0 more than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 21.1 20.7 16.3 17.0 24.8 23.5 Jacksonville 22.8 22.4 20.1 23.3 26.3 21.2

