Tampa Bay (7-7) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Jacksonville on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Jaguars favored by 1 point. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Jaguars' upcoming game versus Buccaneers, review the article below, where we offer stats to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jaguars vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Buccaneers have led after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in nine games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

The Jaguars have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 14 games this year, the Jaguars have won the second quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up four times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this year, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter five times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time.

In 14 games this season, the Jaguars have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Buccaneers' 14 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing eight points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 16 In-Game Primers

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Buccaneers have led six times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up two times at the completion of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars have been winning eight times (8-0 in those games), have trailed five times (0-5), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

2nd Half

This season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in two games.

In 14 games this year, the Jaguars have won the second half seven times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 13.7 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Jaguars or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.