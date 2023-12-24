Baker Mayfield vs. Trevor Lawrence in Week 16: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Preview, Stats
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) are scheduled to go head to head at Raymond James Stadium on December 24, which means that Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence will be leading the way for the respective sides. Below, we dissect both QBs, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.
Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
Baker Mayfield vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup
|Baker Mayfield
|2023 Stats
|Trevor Lawrence
|14
|Games Played
|14
|63.5%
|Completion %
|65.9%
|3,315 (236.8)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,525 (251.8)
|24
|Touchdowns
|18
|8
|Interceptions
|10
|152 (10.9)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|300 (21.4)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|4
Other Matchup Previews
Baker Mayfield Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 233.5 yards
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Jaguars Defensive Stats
- This year, the Jaguars are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.4 per game), ranking 21st in the league.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,592 (256.6 per game). It also ranks 24th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).
- Against the run, the Jaguars have been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,450 (103.6 per game).
- Defensively, Jacksonville is sixth in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 35.8%. It is 14th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 54.5%.
Buccaneers Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Jaguars are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.4 per game), ranking 21st in the league.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,592 (256.6 per game). It also ranks 24th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).
- Against the run, the Jaguars rank 12th in the NFL with 1,450 rushing yards allowed (103.6 per game) and 14th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).
- Defensively, Jacksonville is 14th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 54.5%. It is 14th in third-down efficiency allowed at 35.8%.
