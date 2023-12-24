The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) are scheduled to go head to head at Raymond James Stadium on December 24, which means that Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence will be leading the way for the respective sides. Below, we dissect both QBs, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Baker Mayfield vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 14 Games Played 14 63.5% Completion % 65.9% 3,315 (236.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,525 (251.8) 24 Touchdowns 18 8 Interceptions 10 152 (10.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 300 (21.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 233.5 yards

: Over/Under 233.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

This year, the Jaguars are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.4 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,592 (256.6 per game). It also ranks 24th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).

Against the run, the Jaguars have been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,450 (103.6 per game).

Defensively, Jacksonville is sixth in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 35.8%. It is 14th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 54.5%.

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

