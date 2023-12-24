Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 16?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play in a Week 16 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Baker Mayfield get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Mayfield has taken 51 carries for 152 yards (10.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- Mayfield has one rushing touchdown in 14 games.
Baker Mayfield Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|30
|265
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|18
|29
|278
|2
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|29
|45
|246
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|20
|30
|199
|2
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 13
|Panthers
|14
|29
|202
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|14
|29
|144
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Week 15
|@Packers
|22
|28
|381
|4
|0
|2
|-2
|0
