Baker Mayfield has a good matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 256.6 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Mayfield has passed for 3,315 yards (236.8 yards per game) this season while completing 63.5% of his passes for 24 touchdowns and eight picks. In addition, Mayfield has 152 yards rushing (10.9 yards per game) on 51 attempts, and Mayfield has gotten into the end zone one time.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mayfield and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mayfield vs. the Jaguars

Mayfield vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Seven opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 14 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two touchdown passes to seven quarterbacks in 2023.

The Jaguars have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Jaguars allow 256.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 26th in the NFL by conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (23 total passing TDs).

Watch Buccaneers vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 235.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mayfield with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mayfield Passing Insights

So far this year, Mayfield has gone over his passing yards prop total in eight of 14 opportunities.

The Buccaneers, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.6% of the time while running 43.4%.

With 466 attempts for 3,315 passing yards, Mayfield is 14th in league action with 7.1 yards per attempt.

Mayfield has completed at least one touchdown pass in 13 of 14 games, including multiple TDs eight times.

He has 80.6% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (25).

Mayfield has passed 55 times out of his 466 total attempts while in the red zone (54.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-105)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (seven of 14 games).

Mayfield has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has nine red zone carries for 20.0% of the team share (his team runs on 44.6% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 22-for-28 / 381 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 14-for-29 / 144 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 14-for-29 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 20-for-30 / 199 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 29-for-45 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.