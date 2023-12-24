Want to know which basketball team is on top of the ASUN? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

ASUN Power Rankings

1. FGCU

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
  • Last Game: W 78-62 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

  • Opponent: Webber International
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2. Eastern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 157th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
  • Last Game: W 57-48 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Samford
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Central Arkansas

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
  • Overall Rank: 160th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
  • Last Game: W 75-57 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Alabama A&M
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

4. Lipscomb

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 164th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
  • Last Game: W 91-52 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. Austin Peay

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 185th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
  • Last Game: L 66-56 vs SFA

Next Game

  • Opponent: Miami (OH)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. North Florida

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 239th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
  • Last Game: W 55-49 vs Winthrop

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida A&M
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Kennesaw State

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19
  • Overall Rank: 270th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
  • Last Game: W 53-51 vs Providence

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgetown
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8. North Alabama

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 281st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
  • Last Game: L 78-67 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

9. Jacksonville

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 287th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
  • Last Game: L 99-61 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ LSU
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

10. Stetson

  • Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 288th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
  • Last Game: W 78-62 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

  • Opponent: Flagler
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Bellarmine

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-22
  • Overall Rank: 317th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
  • Last Game: L 88-65 vs Akron

Next Game

  • Opponent: Ohio
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Queens (NC)

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 3-23
  • Overall Rank: 351st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
  • Last Game: L 69-63 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: Gardner-Webb
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

