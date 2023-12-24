Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly Women's ASUN Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the ASUN? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
ASUN Power Rankings
1. FGCU
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
- Last Game: W 78-62 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: Webber International
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
2. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 157th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: W 57-48 vs Southeast Missouri State
Next Game
- Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
- Last Game: W 75-57 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
4. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 164th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
- Last Game: W 91-52 vs Tennessee Wesleyan
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
5. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: L 66-56 vs SFA
Next Game
- Opponent: Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. North Florida
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
- Last Game: W 55-49 vs Winthrop
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 270th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
- Last Game: W 53-51 vs Providence
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgetown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
8. North Alabama
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 281st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: L 78-67 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
9. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: L 99-61 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
10. Stetson
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: W 78-62 vs Valparaiso
Next Game
- Opponent: Flagler
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 317th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
- Last Game: L 88-65 vs Akron
Next Game
- Opponent: Ohio
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
12. Queens (NC)
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
- Last Game: L 69-63 vs Western Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
