Wendell Carter Jr. and his Orlando Magic teammates will take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Carter put up four points in his previous game, which ended in a 118-114 loss versus the Bucks.

Below, we look at Carter's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 8.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 Assists -- 1.6 PRA -- 17.6 PR -- 16 3PM 0.5 0.9



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Pacers

Carter is responsible for taking 2.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

Carter is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 2.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Carter's Magic average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 107 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 126.1 points per game.

Giving up 42.8 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

The Pacers give up 10.9 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 18 5 11 0 0 0 1 1/25/2023 28 18 10 2 1 2 0

