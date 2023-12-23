Will Victor Hedman score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in five of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 12 assists.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 23:36 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 27:35 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:41 Away L 4-2 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 25:04 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:59 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 3-1

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

