The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tanner Jeannot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:30 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:43 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 8-1

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

