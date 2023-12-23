The Orlando Magic, with Paolo Banchero, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Banchero totaled 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 118-114 loss versus the Bucks.

Below, we look at Banchero's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.7 22.2 Rebounds 7.5 6.9 7.6 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.4 PRA -- 32.1 34.2 PR -- 27.6 29.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Banchero has made 7.5 shots per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Magic rank 24th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 107 possessions per contest.

Allowing 126.1 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Pacers have allowed 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

The Pacers concede 25.6 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 27 24 3 0 0 2 1

