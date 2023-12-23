The Orlando Magic (16-11) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSFL.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Magic vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 120 - Magic 119

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.6)

Pacers (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.9

The Pacers (14-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 14.8% less often than the Magic (18-9-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 10-7 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Orlando and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.1% of the time this season (13 out of 27). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (21 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 7-6, a better mark than the Magic have put up (7-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

Offensively, the Magic are the 20th-ranked squad in the league (113 points per game). Defensively, they are fourth-best (110.4 points conceded per game).

Orlando is 17th in the league in rebounds per game (43.8) and second-best in rebounds allowed (41).

With 25.2 assists per game, the Magic are 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (13.9 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (15.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Magic are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.1). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

