Magic vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 23
The Orlando Magic (16-11) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSFL.
Magic vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Magic vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 120 - Magic 119
Magic vs Pacers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (244.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 237.9
- The Pacers (14-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 14.8% less often than the Magic (18-9-0) this year.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 10-7 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.
- Orlando and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.1% of the time this season (13 out of 27). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (21 out of 27).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 7-6, a better mark than the Magic have put up (7-10) as moneyline underdogs.
Magic Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Magic are the 20th-ranked squad in the league (113 points per game). Defensively, they are fourth-best (110.4 points conceded per game).
- Orlando is 17th in the league in rebounds per game (43.8) and second-best in rebounds allowed (41).
- With 25.2 assists per game, the Magic are 23rd in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Orlando is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (13.9 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (15.2 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Magic are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.1). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.
