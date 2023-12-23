The Indiana Pacers host the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero and others in this game.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Banchero is averaging 20.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 less than Saturday's prop total.

He has collected 6.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).

Banchero averages 4.5 assists, the same as Saturday's over/under.

Banchero averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Saturday's over/under for Franz Wagner is 22.5 points. That's 2.4 more than his season average of 20.1.

He has pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 4.0 assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Wagner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.5 points prop bet over/under set for Haliburton on Saturday is 0.3 more than his scoring average on the season (24.2).

He has grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Saturday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton has hit 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Saturday.

