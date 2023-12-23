The Orlando Magic (16-11) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.3% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 51.0% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Orlando has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 51.0% from the field.

The Pacers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.

The Magic score 13.1 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Pacers give up (126.1).

When it scores more than 126.1 points, Orlando is 4-0.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up more points per game at home (118.9) than on the road (106.7), and also give up fewer points at home (107.5) than away (113.5).

Orlando is giving up fewer points at home (107.5 per game) than away (113.5).

The Magic collect 3.7 more assists per game at home (27.0) than away (23.3).

Magic Injuries