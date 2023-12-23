Magic vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (16-11) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5 points.
Magic vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-1.5
|243.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has combined with its opponents to score more than 243.5 points in four of 27 games this season.
- The average total for Orlando's games this season is 223.4 points, 20.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Orlando has put together an 18-9-0 record against the spread.
- The Magic have won in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Orlando has won seven of its 16 games, or 43.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Orlando has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Magic vs Pacers Additional Info
Magic vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 243.5
|% of Games Over 243.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|20
|74.1%
|127.1
|240.1
|126.1
|236.5
|242.1
|Magic
|4
|14.8%
|113
|240.1
|110.4
|236.5
|225
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- Six of the Magic's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .786 (11-3-0). On the road, it is .538 (7-6-0).
- The Magic's 113 points per game are 13.1 fewer points than the 126.1 the Pacers give up to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 126.1 points.
Magic vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|18-9
|10-7
|13-14
|Pacers
|14-13
|7-6
|21-6
Magic vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Magic
|Pacers
|113
|127.1
|19
|1
|3-1
|14-8
|4-0
|14-8
|110.4
|126.1
|5
|29
|18-7
|2-1
|16-9
|2-1
