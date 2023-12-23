Magic vs. Pacers December 23 Tickets & Start Time
On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (12-8) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (15-7) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.
Magic vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSFL
Magic Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Magic are getting 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Franz Wagner this year.
- The Magic are receiving 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.
- Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- The Magic are getting 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Moritz Wagner this year.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton averages 26.9 points, 4.0 boards and 11.9 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field and 44.7% from downtown with 4.0 made treys per game (second in NBA).
- Myles Turner puts up 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.
- Bruce Brown averages 12.7 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Buddy Hield averages 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 boards.
- Bennedict Mathurin puts up 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
Magic vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Magic
|128.4
|Points Avg.
|114.5
|124.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.6
|50.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
