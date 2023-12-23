Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 23?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Luke Glendening score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Glendening stats and insights
- In four of 34 games this season, Glendening has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Glendening has no points on the power play.
- Glendening averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.5%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Glendening recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|11:05
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 8-1
Lightning vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
