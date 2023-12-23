The Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lightning vs. Capitals Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors with 57 points. He has scored 23 goals and picked up 34 assists this season.

Brayden Point has chipped in with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists).

Stamkos' total of 35 points is via 15 goals and 20 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (7-5-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .901% save percentage (39th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Capitals Players to Watch

Dylan Strome's 13 goals and seven assists in 30 games give him 20 points on the season.

With 20 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 14 assists through 30 games, Alexander Ovechkin is crucial for Washington's offense.

This season, Carlson has one goal and 18 assists, for a season point total of 19.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 7-3-2 on the season, allowing 31 goals (2.4 goals against average) and amassing 392 saves with a .927% save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.43 30th 27th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 16th 30.5 Shots 27.9 29th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 3rd 30.91% Power Play % 12.5% 28th 19th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 82.29% 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.