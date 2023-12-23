The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) have -140 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Washington Capitals (17-9-4), who have +120 odds, on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's 34 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 24 times.

The Lightning are 9-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Capitals have been the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 42.1%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Tampa Bay is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of the time).

Washington is 7-3 when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.4 3.4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.4 3.2 8 25.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 3-6-1 6 2.4 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.4 2.6 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.