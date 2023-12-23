Franz Wagner and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be matching up versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 118-114 loss to the Bucks (his most recent action) Wagner posted 29 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets in place for Wagner, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.1 21.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 6.1 Assists 4.5 4.0 5.4 PRA -- 29.9 32.6 PR -- 25.9 27.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Wagner has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 16.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 107.0 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 24th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Giving up 126.1 points per contest, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Pacers are ranked ninth in the NBA, allowing 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Pacers give up 25.6 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Franz Wagner vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 22 19 7 1 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.