For bracketology insights around FGCU and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How FGCU ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 31

FGCU's best wins

FGCU's best victory of the season came against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a top 100 team (No. 100), according to the RPI. FGCU captured the 65-64 neutral-site win on November 26. In the win against North Carolina, Catherine Cairns put up a team-best 18 points. Maddie Antenucci chipped in 15 points.

Next best wins

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 93/RPI) on November 6

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 112/RPI) on November 19

78-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 152/RPI) on December 21

61-35 at home over Drexel (No. 164/RPI) on December 20

83-68 over Delaware (No. 215/RPI) on November 24

FGCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, FGCU has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

The Eagles have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

FGCU has the 40th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Eagles have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with three contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as FGCU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

FGCU's next game

Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

