2024 NCAA Bracketology: Florida Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Florida be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Florida's full tournament resume.
How Florida ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|85
Florida's best wins
Florida defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 54-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 68-58 win on November 29 -- its signature victory of the season. Aliyah Matharu was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Georgia Tech, dropping 27 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 82-65 over Michigan (No. 72/RPI) on December 20
- 83-81 over Columbia (No. 79/RPI) on November 22
- 52-49 over Purdue (No. 85/RPI) on November 20
- 83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 161/RPI) on November 9
- 82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 207/RPI) on November 6
Florida's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Florida has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).
- The Gators have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Florida has been handed the 100th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- The Gators have 17 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Florida has 17 games remaining this year, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.
Florida's next game
- Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Winthrop Eagles
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:45 PM ET
- Location: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
