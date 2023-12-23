2024 NCAA Bracketology: Florida March Madness Odds | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Florida be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
How Florida ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|67
Florida's best wins
Florida took down the Michigan Wolverines (No. 55-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 106-101 overtime win on December 19 -- its best win of the season. That signature win over Michigan featured a team-high 28 points from Walter Clayton Jr.. Tyrese Samuel, with 20 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 86-71 over Pittsburgh (No. 81/RPI) on November 22
- 89-68 at home over Florida State (No. 97/RPI) on November 17
- 89-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on November 14
- 77-57 at home over Merrimack (No. 168/RPI) on December 5
- 87-76 over Richmond (No. 207/RPI) on December 9
Florida's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- The Gators have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two), but also have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Gators are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Florida has been given the 60th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Gators' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Of UF's 18 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Florida's next game
- Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV Channel: SEC Network
