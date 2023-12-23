Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) will meet the Arizona Wildcats (8-0) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM ET and air on FOX.
Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Vladislav Goldin: 16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Johnell Davis: 14.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 12.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Stat Comparison
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|2nd
|94.0
|Points Scored
|84.4
|25th
|37th
|63.9
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|175th
|2nd
|46.1
|Rebounds
|36.8
|183rd
|25th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|158th
|96th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.9
|66th
|2nd
|21.6
|Assists
|15.4
|73rd
|237th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.6
|88th
