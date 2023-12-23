If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Florida Atlantic and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Florida Atlantic ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 310

Florida Atlantic's best wins

Florida Atlantic captured its best win of the season on December 18 by claiming a 59-58 victory over the UCF Knights, the No. 70-ranked team based on the RPI. Mya Perry, in that signature win, put up a team-leading 18 points with three rebounds and four assists. Janeta Rozentale also played a role with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 207/RPI) on November 13

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on November 17

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 338/RPI) on November 20

Florida Atlantic's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Florida Atlantic has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Florida Atlantic is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

Schedule insights

Florida Atlantic has the 279th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Owls have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Florida Atlantic has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Florida Atlantic's next game

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UAB Blazers

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UAB Blazers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

