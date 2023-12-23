The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-6.5) 161.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-6.5) 161.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic is 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Arizona has covered nine times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Wildcats' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Owls were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.