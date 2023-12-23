How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 50.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 28th.
- The Owls average 15.8 more points per game (83.5) than the Wildcats give up (67.7).
- When it scores more than 67.7 points, Florida Atlantic is 8-1.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.9 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (67.5).
- At home, Florida Atlantic knocked down 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than away (38%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|L 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 94-60
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 64-54
|MassMutual Center
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/2/2024
|East Carolina
|-
|FAU Arena
