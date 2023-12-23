Saturday's game between the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) and the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 82-74 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arizona squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-8.1)

Arizona (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Arizona has a 9-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 8-3-0 ATS. The Wildcats have a 4-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game, with a +169 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (35th in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per outing (112th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic wins the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It collects 37.3 rebounds per game, 157th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.9.

Florida Atlantic hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (24th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per game its opponents make, at a 33.6% rate.

Florida Atlantic has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (133rd in college basketball), two fewer than the 13.3 it forces (93rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.