Duval County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you reside in Duval County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mandarin High School at Baker County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
