How Bethune-Cookman ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 288

Bethune-Cookman's best wins

Bethune-Cookman beat the No. 281-ranked (according to the RPI) Incarnate Word Cardinals, 96-82, on December 1, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. In the victory over Incarnate Word, Zion Harmon dropped a team-best 33 points. Dhashon Dyson chipped in 23 points.

Next best wins

80-71 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on December 9

79-73 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 20

Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Bethune-Cookman has drawn the 12th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams over .500.

BCU's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Bethune-Cookman's next game

Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

UCF Knights vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

