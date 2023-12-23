2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bethune-Cookman March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we count on Bethune-Cookman to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Bethune-Cookman ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|288
Bethune-Cookman's best wins
Bethune-Cookman beat the No. 281-ranked (according to the RPI) Incarnate Word Cardinals, 96-82, on December 1, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. In the victory over Incarnate Word, Zion Harmon dropped a team-best 33 points. Dhashon Dyson chipped in 23 points.
Next best wins
- 80-71 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on December 9
- 79-73 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 20
Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-3
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Bethune-Cookman has drawn the 12th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- In terms of the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams over .500.
- BCU's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Bethune-Cookman's next game
- Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
