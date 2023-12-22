UCF vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Gasparilla Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Gasparilla Bowl between the UCF Knights and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be a relatively close one, with the Knights favored by 4.5 points. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 64 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-4.5)
|64
|-210
|+175
|FanDuel
|UCF (-4.5)
|63.5
|-192
|+158
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- UCF has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Knights have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Georgia Tech has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-2.
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
