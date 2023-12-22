The oddsmakers think the Gasparilla Bowl between the UCF Knights and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be a relatively close one, with the Knights favored by 4.5 points. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 64 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-4.5) 64 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-4.5) 63.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

UCF has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Knights have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Georgia Tech has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-2.

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

