The Gasparilla Bowl features a matchup of the UCF Knights (who are 6.5-point favorites) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on December 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 61.5 is set for the contest.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech game info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

UCF vs. Georgia Tech statistical matchup

UCF Georgia Tech 492.3 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.6 (37th) 392.8 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (120th) 233.2 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (17th) 259.2 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.5 (55th) 16 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (100th) 15 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (17th)

UCF leaders

The Knights' offense has been carried by RJ Harvey, who has rushed for 1,296 yards (108 yards per carry) and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Harvey has been a factor in the passing attack, grabbing 17 balls on 19 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

John Rhys Plumlee has hit the gridiron for 12 games in 2023, and he's tallied 2,074 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 63.9% completion percentage.

As a runner, Plumlee has scampered for 473 yards (5.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.

In 12 games, Javon Baker has turned 70 targets into 43 catches, 967 yards and six touchdowns for the Knights.

Georgia Tech leaders

Haynes King has passed for 2,797 yards (233.1 per game), completing 61.9% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

King also has rushed for 648 yards and nine TDs.

In 12 games, Jamal Haynes has run for 931 yards (77.6 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Haynes has scored one touchdown, with 20 catches for 151 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr. has 47 catches for 706 yards (58.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 12 games.

