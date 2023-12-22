The Miami Heat, with Tyler Herro, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 115-106 win against the Magic, Herro totaled 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Now let's break down Herro's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 23.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 33.3 PR -- 28.7 3PM 2.5 3.0



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.7 per contest.

He's made 3.0 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Herro's Heat average 99.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 122.9 points per contest.

The Hawks give up 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

Allowing 28.6 assists per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 37 13 4 3 3 0 0 3/4/2023 38 20 6 5 3 0 0 1/16/2023 31 15 5 4 1 0 0 11/27/2022 40 11 11 10 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.