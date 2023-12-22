Suwannee County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Suwannee County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Suwannee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Branford High School at Chiefland High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Chiefland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe HS at Suwannee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Live Oak, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
