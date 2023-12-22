Sumter County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sumter County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Sumter High School at Lake Mary High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.