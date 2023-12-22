The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will play the Stetson Hatters (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Stetson Players to Watch

Jalen Blackmon: 21.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Aubin Gateretse: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Alec Oglesby: 7.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Treyton Thompson: 4.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 15.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Day Day Thomas: 11.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK John Newman III: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jizzle James: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 12th 87.3 Points Scored 73.7 207th 55th 65.0 Points Allowed 69.4 143rd 31st 41.7 Rebounds 36.6 197th 26th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 179th 29th 9.6 3pt Made 9.2 47th 24th 17.6 Assists 15.4 74th 11th 8.6 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

