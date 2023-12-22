The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) welcome in the Stetson Hatters (7-5) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.
  • Stetson has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 152nd.
  • The Hatters average 13.1 more points per game (78.8) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (65.7).
  • When it scores more than 65.7 points, Stetson is 7-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Stetson scored 12 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (71.9).
  • At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 76.8.
  • At home, Stetson made 10.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Johnson (FL) W 123-43 Edmunds Center
12/17/2023 @ Omaha L 88-80 Baxter Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida International W 80-68 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Charlotte - Edmunds Center
1/4/2024 North Florida - Edmunds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.