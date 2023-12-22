How to Watch Stetson vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) welcome in the Stetson Hatters (7-5) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Stetson vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.
- Stetson has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Hatters rank 152nd.
- The Hatters average 13.1 more points per game (78.8) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (65.7).
- When it scores more than 65.7 points, Stetson is 7-1.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Stetson scored 12 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (71.9).
- At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 76.8.
- At home, Stetson made 10.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (38%).
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Johnson (FL)
|W 123-43
|Edmunds Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Omaha
|L 88-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 80-68
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/4/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Edmunds Center
