Friday's game that pits the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) against the Stetson Hatters (7-5) at Fifth Third Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-64 in favor of Cincinnati, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 82, Stetson 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-17.9)

Cincinnati (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Cincinnati has gone 5-5-0 against the spread, while Stetson's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bearcats are 6-4-0 and the Hatters are 5-4-0.

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters have a +122 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and are giving up 68.7 per outing to rank 129th in college basketball.

The 38.1 rebounds per game Stetson accumulates rank 120th in college basketball, 2.8 more than the 35.3 its opponents grab.

Stetson hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents.

Stetson has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (118th in college basketball) while forcing 10.0 (327th in college basketball).

