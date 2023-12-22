The South Florida Bulls (5-4) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Great Danes allow to opponents.

In games South Florida shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Bulls are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 132nd.

The 75.6 points per game the Bulls average are just 1.8 more points than the Great Danes give up (73.8).

South Florida is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.8 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it played better offensively, averaging 74.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulls surrendered 69.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.4.

Looking at three-pointers, South Florida fared worse in home games last year, making 6.9 treys per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 37.1% percentage in away games.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule