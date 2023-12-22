How to Watch North Florida vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
North Florida vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39%).
- North Florida is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 281st.
- The Ospreys put up an average of 79.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- North Florida has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 North Florida is scoring 8.1 more points per game at home (82.9) than on the road (74.8).
- In 2023-24 the Ospreys are giving up 19.1 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (85.2).
- Beyond the arc, North Florida makes fewer triples on the road (12.2 per game) than at home (12.8), but shoots a higher percentage away (37%) than at home (35.1%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 64-56
|UNF Arena
|12/16/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 113-72
|UNF Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 91-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
