Player prop betting options for Bam Adebayo, Trae Young and others are available in the Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Kaseya Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +106)

The 22.5 point total set for Adebayo on Friday is 0.5 more than his scoring average on the season (22.0).

He has collected 9.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (10.5).

Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Get Adebayo gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161) 10.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 28.5-point prop total for Young on Friday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average, which is 28.2.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 2.5).

Young averages 11.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Young averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Dejounte Murray has racked up 20.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.