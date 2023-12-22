Jimmy Butler Injury Status - Heat vs. Hawks Injury Report December 22
Take a look at the injury report for the Miami Heat (16-12), which currently includes three players listed (including Jimmy Butler), as the Heat prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) at Kaseya Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Heat head into this contest on the heels of a 115-106 win against the Magic on Wednesday. Tyler Herro's team-leading 28 points paced the Heat in the win.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Kevin Love
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|9.6
|6.9
|2.5
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Calf
|21.5
|5.2
|4.6
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin: Questionable (Personal)
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
