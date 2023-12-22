The Miami Heat (16-12) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Heat vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 238.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points in four of 28 games this season.

Miami has an average point total of 224.7 in its contests this year, 13.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Heat have a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Miami has been favored 16 times and won 12, or 75%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Heat vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 4 14.3% 112.9 236 111.8 234.7 220.4 Hawks 18 66.7% 123.1 236 122.9 234.7 238.4

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

Seven of Heat's past 10 games have hit the over.

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered three times in 13 games when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 15 games on the road.

The 112.9 points per game the Heat score are 10 fewer points than the Hawks allow (122.9).

When Miami totals more than 122.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Heat and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 12-16 6-10 15-13 Hawks 7-20 5-10 18-9

Heat vs. Hawks Point Insights

Heat Hawks 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 123.1 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-16 2-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-11 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 122.9 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 11-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 15-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

